'Told repeatedly': Arsenal really believe they’re winning the race to sign ‘world class’ player - journalist











Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Ben Jacobs has been discussing the race to sign Declan Rice this summer.

The so-called ‘world class’ midfielder will seemingly be on his way out of West Ham come the end of the season, and he has no shortage of suitors.

Arsenal have reportedly made him their top target, while Chelsea have seemingly been linked since the dawn of time.

According to Jacobs, sources are continuously mentioning that Rice would prefer to stay in London, while he also notes that Arsenal genuinely believe they’re winning the race to sign the midfielder at this moment in time.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal think they’re winning the Rice race

Jacobs shared what he knows about the West Ham star.

“£75m to £80m is seen as very realistic by suitors. I’ve been told repeatedly by sources that Rice’s preference is to stay in London which helps Arsenal or Chelsea over let’s say Manchester United or Newcastle and I think that Arsenal do see themselves as the frontrunners here,” Jacobs said.

Twists and turns

Arsenal may think they’re winning the race to sign Rice at the moment, but as Gunners fans know, there are always twists and turns to be made in any transfer race.

We saw it in January when Chelsea hijacked the Gunners’ move for Mykhaylo Mudryk that the Blues are no pushovers, and after years of tracking Rice, it’s hard to imagine that they’ll let him go that easily.

However, with that being said, Arsenal are on the brink of winning a Premier League title while Chelsea are lumbering in mid-table, so it may just be a case of joining the team that are better-placed for success right now, and that’s Arsenal.

Rice will certainly be in demand this summer, and at the moment, Arsenal fancy their chances of getting hold of the midfielder.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

