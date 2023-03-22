Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko could captain Ukraine against England on Sunday











Sky Sports journalist Andrew Todos claims that Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko could be handed the captain’s armband when Ukraine face England on Sunday.

Zinchenko is enjoying an exceptional campaign under Mikel Arteta in north London after making the switch from Manchester City last summer.

The 26-year-old has already become a huge influence in the dressing room at Arsenal, while he’s arguably enjoying his best season to date.

And it seems that he could be named as Ukraine’s captain at Wembley Stadium this weekend, with Andriy Yarmolenko currently a doubt for the clash.

Photo by Oksana Vasylieva/Stanislav Vedmid/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Zinchenko could be made Ukraine captain

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Todos revealed that Zinchenko is one of the players in line to be named captain against England at Wembley.

“Oleksandr Zinchenko is a key player for Ukraine and he’s going to be one of the talismans in the squad going forward,” the journalist said.

“Especially with the fact that Andriy Yarmolenko is a doubt, he may even be the captain on Sunday leading out the team at Wembley Stadium.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Zinchenko is likely to wear the armband if Yarmolenko misses out through injury.

The former City star has really established himself as a leader under Arteta and his influence on the pitch has been clear for all to see this season.

It will be an intriguing watch on Sunday, with Zinchenko set to face-off against Bukayo Saka.

Of course, he has operated in central midfield for his country but if he starts at left-back, that will be an interesting battle between the two teammates.

