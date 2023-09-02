Bukayo Saka and William Saliba now react to news coming out of Arsenal

Arsenal confirmed yesterday that Rob Holding had left the club and joined Crystal Palace, and Bukayo Saka and William Saliba have just reacted to the news.

The Gunners’ focus on transfer deadline day was on outgoings. They had to move quite a few of their players on, and unlike Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, Holding departed on a permanent deal.

He has now posted a farewell message to Arsenal fans on Instagram.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba react after Arsenal sell Rob Holding

Rob Holding was one of Arsenal’s longest-serving players.

The Englishman joined the club all the way back in 2016, and he showed real promise at the start. He was fantastic for the Gunners early on, but an ACL injury in 2018 really derailed his career.

Holding still remained a very popular member of the squad at Arsenal. Everyone loved him, and seeing him leave now is sad news for all the players and staff.

However, on the footballing front, it was the right time to part ways, and Holding agreed to join Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace on deadline day yesterday.

In his farewell message to Arsenal fans posted just a few minutes ago, he wrote: “For 7 years off my life I have been lucky enough to be a part of The Arsenal family. I have grown from a boy to a man, and I am very proud of who I have become.

“It was an absolute pleasure to serve The Arsenal and I wish you every ounce of success in the future. Once a gunner, always a gunner!”

Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Leandro Trossard, Ben White and Reiss Nelson all replied to his post with heart emojis. William Saliba shared the post on his Story and wrote: “Good luck big man!”

