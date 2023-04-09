BT pundit says Anthony Gordon was fuming at full-time after Newcastle win











Newcastle United picked up another vital three points yesterday, but Anthony Gordon was angry at full-time.

That’s according to pundit Aaron McLean, who was covering the match on BT Sport Score: (7/4 4:53pm) yesterday.

It was a tense affair for the travelling Newcastle faithful, who had a second away trip to London to deal with in the space of three days.

That lethargy looked to have passed onto the players, and they were 1-0 down at half-time.

It could have been a lot worse, had it not been for a disallowed Ivan Toney goal, and an important Nick Pope penalty save.

Eddie Howe made changes at half-time, including bringing on Anthony Gordon for Jacob Murphy.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Murphy had been in sensational form going into the game, but something Howe needed to shake the team up.

It worked, with Newcastle’s second-half comeback earning them a very important win.

However, Gordon was angry at full-time, even though Newcastle managed to consolidate their top four place.

Newcastle star Gordon angry at full-time

Commentating on the game for BT Sport, McLean said: “There was a little flash point just at the end there.

“Gordon had been subbed on at half-time, he then got subbed off for Matt Ritchie right at the end.

“There was more or less 30 seconds to go, but wasn’t too happy when a few people tried to console him.”

Anthony Gordon has looked good in the cameos he’s had since arriving at Newcastle.

However, the 22-year-old has mainly been as an option off the bench since his big money move in January, which has been questioned.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It’s no surprise, with the likes of Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Murphy in such good form.

It’s easy to understand Gordon’s anger, with if he only missed the final few seconds of Newcastle’s win.

He would want as many opportunities as possible to prove to Eddie Howe he should be starting.

Gordon showed against West Ham when he was brought on that he can link up really well with Kieran Trippier.

That might be the long-term combination Newcastle go with, especially after spending £45m on the tricky winger.

