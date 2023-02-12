Robbie Fowler can't believe what Newcastle paid for Anthony Gordon











Robbie Fowler has told the Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 75) that Newcastle United spending £45 million on Anthony Gordon was ridiculous, claiming that the winger has hardly done anything during the early stages of his career.

Gordon was Newcastle’s marquee signing during the January transfer window. The Magpies spent £45 million on the Everton winger, as reported by BBC Sport.

Gordon was superb for Everton last season as the Toffees beat the drop in the Premier League. Arguably only Richarlison and Jordan Pickford did more to keep the club in the top-flight.

Fowler baffled by fee Newcastle paid for Anthony Gordon

However, this season has been less impressive for the 21-year-old. His most recent league goal came back in October. Meanwhile, he has not provided an assist in the top-flight.

Nevertheless, Newcastle decided to pay the money to lure him away from Merseyside last month. And there have been glimpses of what he can do in his first few appearances for the club.

Fowler was making a point concerning how hard it is to find value in the Premier League as Liverpool look to turn their fortunes around. And to illustrate his point, he took a shot at Newcastle’s purchase of the youngster.

“Look at Anthony Gordon’s price,” he told the Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 75).

“It’s ridiculous for someone who’s hardly done anything and is yet to show any end product going for £45 million.

“But that’s the market for homegrown players today.”

Newcastle may feel that buying Gordon in January made even more sense due to his underwhelming form. On his day, he is clearly an unbelievable talent with a huge ceiling.

Had he been in that kind of form leading into January, he would have cost a lot more.

The pressure is still on Gordon. But the stakes are not as high as if he would have arrived during the summer.

And if he does realise his full potential, he will certainly be worth the money in the years to come.