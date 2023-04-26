Bruno Guimaraes reacts after hearing Tottenham's players refunded their fans following Newcastle defeat











Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has reacted to the news that Tottenham Hotspur players gave fans a refund after their 6-1 win.

Guimaraes and his Brazilian teammate Joelinton were speaking to TalkSPORT after their historic win.

It was an almost perfect match for Eddie Howe’s side in their race to qualify for the Champions League.

Nobody would have ever predicted that they would be five goals to the good after just 21 minutes.

Although Guimaraes wasn’t involved in the goals, he still played a huge part in their victory.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham tried to add an extra man to their midfield, but his quality – alongside Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff – showed it was no contest.

Joelinton – who has arguably improved more than anyone under Eddie Howe – put a shell-shocked Totteham to the sword.

His shot in the opening minute set up Jacob Murphy before adding to his tally for the season five minutes later.

The goals kept coming, and Guimaraes has now spoken after hearing Tottenham’s player handed a refund to the travelling fans.

It was a seriously long journey for the away fans on Sunday.

If Spurs keep putting in performances like that, they won’t want to do it again any time soon.

Guimaraes reacts to Tottenham refund news

Asked on TalkSPORT about his thoughts on the decision to refund their fans, Guimaraes said: “I don’t know, I think it’s a good gesture for the players.

“We just did our job, we cannot say nothing. For me it’s a good gesture for the Tottenham players. That’s it.”

It’s a position that Newcastle’s players and fans hope they’re never in themselves.

The result ultimately cost Cristian Stellini his job, with Ryan Mason tasked with managing the final six games of their season.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Brazilians have been phenomenal all season when partnering each other in midfield.

Eddie Howe will know how close they are to achieving something amazing at St. James’ Park this campaign.

Guimaraes has plenty of respect for his Tottenham colleagues for handing out a refund after Sunday’s match.

However, to have put in such a good performance that they had to take that action may be slightly satisfying for the Magpies star.

