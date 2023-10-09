Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice left amazed by £6m Arsenal player’s performance vs Man City yesterday

Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice were just a few of the decorated names to applaud Gabriel Martinelli after his Arsenal winner yesterday.

Following his dramatic comeback and winning goal, Martinelli took to Instagram to celebrate the moment once again.

The Brazilian uploaded a post with the caption: “MOMENTS LIKE THIS.”

And this was of course well received by Arsenal fans and players alike.

Declan Rice commented: “My winger” and was joined by Arsenal teammates Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes in his praise for Martinelli.

Moreover, Martinelli’s Brazil teammate Bruno Guimaraes also took time to appreciate the impact of his compatriot.

Guimaraes simply commented: “Martishow.”

It was a brilliant day for Arsenal, and the celebrations will now echo into the international break.

And it will of course now be important for several Arsenal players including Martinelli to recover during their time off.

William Saliba has now withdrawn from the France squad given he played through a toe injury yesterday.

But that certainly didn’t stop him delivering an imperious performance – one Bukayo Saka was very impressed with.

Rice was very happy to see Martinelli back on the pitch for Arsenal

Of course, it is remarkable to remember that The Gunners signed Martinelli for just £6m a few years ago.

The Brazilian is now vital for Mikel Arteta’s team and looks like the bargain of the century.

Martinelli’s absence may have even been understated in the games he’s been missing.

Arsenal have lacked a spark, but they found in the second half again yesterday.

The likes of Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu also deserve credit for their impact coming off of the bench.

But as Rice will agree, it was ultimately the energy and enthusiasm of Martinelli that made the difference for Arsenal.

The Gunners return from the international break with another iconic fixture, a trip to Stamford Bridge.