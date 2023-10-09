Bukayo Saka was so impressed with 22-year-old Arsenal player yesterday

Despite missing the Arsenal game yesterday, Bukayo Saka certainly didn’t overlook William Saliba’s performance against Manchester City.

Saka was watching the game from the sidelines despite arriving with the Arsenal squad at the Emirates.

It was a rare chance for the England winger to take a step back and watch Premier League football from the sidelines – the first game he’s missed in over two years.

And Saliba’s impressive display against Erling Haaland clearly caught the eye.

Saliba took to Instagram after the Arsenal game to celebrate the three points and a clean sheet, and Saka was quick to deliver his praise.

Saka simply replied to the post saying: “Unbelievable.”

Thoughts echoed by quite a few Arsenal players.

Saliba was imperious at the back alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and deserves all of the praise that comes his way.

Moreover, the display was particularly impressive given the French centre-back was playing through injury.



Saliba now won’t travel with the France squad and will recuperate from a toe injury over the break instead.

Saka is very grateful to be playing alongside Saliba at Arsenal

Of course, Saka could have been praising a number of Arsenal players yesterday.

Gabriel Martinelli had a huge impact when coming on and looks like the bargain of the century for The Gunners.

And it wasn’t just the players who impressed, Mikel Arteta also got his tactics spot on.

Even before Arsenal’s winner, Arteta could be seen telling the Arsenal players to slow down on the touchline.

The Spaniard wasn’t going to let emotions override a methodical game plan against City – and his side were rewarded.

It was always going to be a difficult challenge without Saka, but the likes of Saliba really stepped up for Arsenal.

And such is his level of consistency, another world-class performance by Declan Rice barely gets a mention.

It was a momentous day for Arsenal, and they now need several players to recover over the break.