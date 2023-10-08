‘Magical’ Arsenal player is the bargain of the century, he’s as good as anyone at the club

Gabriel Martinelli could now prove to be the biggest bargain in Arsenal’s history following his performance against Manchester City.

Not only did Martinelli score the winner, he also beat so many medical expectations to play in the game such is his level of determination.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal paid just £6m for Martinelli – an absolute bargain for what he offers to the club.

It was always going to be a difficult afternoon for Arsenal going forwards, Bukayo Saka was a massive loss.

And in the first half it was visible, the Arsenal players struggled to beat anyone in a City shirt and it was only Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus creating moments.

However, with the former going off with an injury, and Martinelli ready to risk his condition, Arsenal eventually made the breakthrough.

Of course, there was an element of fortune given the deflection on the Brazilian’s effort, but there are few players in the Premier League with Martinelli’s levels of enthusiasm and ability.

And that ultimately made the difference.

Arsenal have a world-class player in their ranks, and he cost less than almost anyone in their squad.

Martinelli helped Arsenal live without Saka against City

Of course, Arsenal fans will now be very excited to see some of their players recover over the international break.

Whilst many will be missing club football, the break seemingly comes at a good time for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Martinelli was one of many playing through an issue for Arsenal against Manchester City.

In fact, William Saliba will now miss the chance to join up with the France squad.

It was revealed after full-time at the Emirates that the imperious centre-back was playing with an issue.

Not enough to inhibit him containing the world’s best striker, though.

It transpired to be a brilliant night for Arsenal, a calm and considered performance which resulted in a historic win against City.

And none were more influential than ‘magical’ Martinelli in his 45 minutes.