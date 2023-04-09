Bruno Guimaraes absolutely loved £20m Newcastle star’s performance against Brentford
Bruno Guimaraes loved Newcastle United teammate Callum Wilson’s performance against Brentford yesterday.
The England international took to Instagram to celebrate another win on the bounce for The Magpies.
Seven days ago, Newcastle were faced with a huge week of football that would likely decide if they were real Champions League candidates.
Impressive wins over Manchester United, West Ham and Brentford have certainly removed any doubts.
They’re now three points clear of fifth place Tottenham Hotspur, and still have a game in hand.
Newcastle also have a superior goal difference over their rivals, which could prove vital with so many sides competing for two spots.
It was an uncharacteristically slow start from Newcastle yesterday.
Brentford were ahead at the break, but could have had a much bigger advantage.
Bruno Guimaraes was certainly glad to see Callum Wilson introduced to the Newcastle team at half-time.
The £20m forward teamed up fantastically with Alexander Isak, and he teed up the Swede just after the hour mark for what was ultimately the winning goal.
Guimaraes impressed with Newcastle forward Wilson
Posting on Instagram after the full-time whistle, Wilson said: “This team! What a week it’s been! Maximum points and three goals and an assist.”
Guimaraes simply replied with the word, “Boss” and a love heart emoji.
Eddie Howe has a real conundrum up front right now, with Wilson and Isak both playing so well.
He’ll be reluctant to change his tactics this close to the end of the season, especially when results are so good.
Wilson praised Isak in the build-up to the game, but would also like to be starting games.
He admitted his frustration in not coming on sooner against Manchester United, but made up for it by grabbing a great goal.
Guimaraes won’t be the only Newcastle player who has been pleased with Wilson’s recent form.
It could just earn them a very unlikely Champions League campaign next season.
