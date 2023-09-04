Bruno Fernandes shares his opinion on Arsenal as a team after playing against them yesterday

Bruno Fernandes has now spoken very candidly about Manchester United’s game plan to beat Arsenal in the league yesterday.

Fernandes, who was speaking to Sky Sports via Manchester United, was impressed by Arsenal.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

He thought Arsenal created his side a lot of problems despite the game being a balanced one.

Fernandes admitted that United planned to encourage Arsenal to have long spells in possession so they could create danger on the counter.

And that is of course how Marcus Rashford scored United’s goal.

Fernandes said: “It is always tough to lose the way we lost.

“We conceded the late [third] goal after trying to get the draw.

“They are a good team, they created a lot of problems for us. It was a good game for both teams but they got the points in the end.

“I felt the game was balanced. They had some spells on the ball but we wanted them to have that, we knew we could create the danger on the counters.”

And this is particularly interesting from an Arsenal point of view, learning where Erik ten Hag must have seen a weakness.

Fernandes thought United could beat Arsenal on the counter

Although Arsenal won on the day, it really was a game of fine margins.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus ended up winning the game quite brilliantly but United were so close to a winner themselves.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Fernandes celebrated a United goal with Alejandro Garnacho only for VAR to rule it offside and Arsenal to go on to win.

On another day, Arsenal may have suffered for their lapses in concentration.

Nonetheless, it prevailed to be a brilliant win for The Gunners.

And the Arsenal players have been full of praise for each other in the moments since.

Gabriel Jesus has lauded his teammate Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as receiving praise from Gabriel Martinelli himself.