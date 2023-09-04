Gabriel Martinelli claims £45m Arsenal teammate is ‘one of the best in the world’

Gabriel Martinelli has heralded his Arsenal teammate and namesake Gabriel Jesus as one of the best strikers in the world.

That’s following his substitute appearance and goal against Manchester United yesterday.

Speaking to Correspondentes Premier who shared the comments via X, Martinelli said he was so happy Jesus was back.

He commented that he’s said multiple times that Jesus is one of the best in the world in his position.

Martinelli said: “We’re all very happy that Jesus is back, I’ve said multiple times that for me he’s one of the best in the world in his position.

“We have Eddie, Kai also can play there.”

High praise indeed from one Brazilian international to another.

Gabriel Jesus will no doubt get a lot of the plaudits for his brilliant piece of composure to score the final goal.

However, Gabriel Martinelli was also very key to unlocking Manchester United’s tough defence.

The Brazilian arguably had his best game for Arsenal so far this season.

And fans will be very happy that their stars are now starting to find their form.

Of course, having Gabriel Jesus back fit will be a huge positive for Arsenal.

Fans may have feared that he would be missing more of the season that has transpired.

There were initially fears that the £45m striker could once again be out for a significant period with his knee injury.

However, Mikel Arteta will surely now be hoping that Jesus is raring to go after the international break.

Arsenal face Everton at Goodison Park when they return, a fixture that precludes their return to the Champions League.

And with Arsenal back on Europe’s main stage, Jesus will have the chance to prove Martinelli’s comments correct.