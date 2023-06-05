'Brilliant' Tottenham target dreams of playing in the Premier League











Tottenham have been heavily linked to striker Randal Kolo Muani and he has spoken about how he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

It is no shock to see Tottenham already linked with signing new players. Muani has reportedly attracted the interest of the club. Fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen.

Harry Kane, like always, has been on fire for Tottenham this season. Despite the poor form of the club and them finishing eighth, Kane still managed 30 Premier League goals.

The issues have been with the rest of the attackers at Spurs this season. Heung-min Son managed 10 Premier League goals, which is decent, but not as good as he normally is. Meanwhile reported £60million signing Richarlison only managed one goal in the division.

Randal Kolo Muani dreams of playing in the Premier League

The French international is currently enjoying himself in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt. This season, the 24 year-old has managed 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 matches. This is a very impressive tally.

The “brilliant” star spoke about his future. Journalist Fabrizio Romano relayed what the forward had to say. Muani said: “It’s flattering that PSG are interested in you, like all the other big clubs. Then honestly, who doesn’t dream of playing in the Premier League? It’s one of the best leagues that exists. You dream about it. These are childhood dreams”.

These latest comments will no doubt excite those at Spurs who reportedly want to bring him to the Premier League this season.

No doubt the quality of the division is one of the best on the planet, so it is no shock to see players dream of playing in the league. It is being reported that he has a price tag of £79m.

Muani has shown that he is a prolific player and with him still quite young, he has the potential to grow even more. He would definitely improve the attacking quality at Spurs.

