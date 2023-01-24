Brighton set £100m asking price for Arsenal target Moises Caicedo











Arsenal are going to have to break their club-record if they want to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, with The Times reporting that Brighton have told Chelsea that he will cost £100 million this summer.

Caicedo is certainly going to be one player to keep an eye on in the coming months. He has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League this season.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

It definitely appears that interest in him is building. Fabrizio Romano suggested on his YouTube channel that Arsenal are amongst the clubs who have made contact with his representatives about a future move.

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo to cost £100m

It does appear that Chelsea are showing the most serious interest in the Ecuador international. According to a report from The Times, the Blues made a bid for the 21-year-old last week.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

However, Brighton are not selling Caicedo in this window. And The Times suggests that they have also told Graham Potter’s side that they will need to pay £100 million to sign him this summer.

That is a remarkable price given that he cost less than £5 million two years ago. And it would be no surprise if many of those in the running had second thoughts about a potential offer.

Arsenal are one side who will be giving some thought to freshening up their midfield options this summer. Of course, they have been amazing this season. And the performances of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have played a crucial role in their success.

However, both men will be 30 by the time next season arrives. Obviously, that could mean little. But Arteta will be aware that the Gunners do not have huge depth ahead of a likely Champions League return.

Caicedo is a ‘magnificent‘ talent. So you would not be surprised if there are teams who really think about going close to his asking price this summer.