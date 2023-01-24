Arsenal transfer news: Romano says Gunners in talks with Caicedo camp

Arsenal are now “having conversations” with Moises Caicedo’s new representatives, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider said on his YouTube channel that the Gunners are “well informed” on the Brighton player.

Arsenal have been busy in the January transfer window, signing Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There have also been promising links between the Gunners and Real Valladolid full-back Ivan Fresneda.

Now, it looks as though Arsenal are trying to make progress in pursuit of one of the Premier League’s rising stars.

Caicedo has enjoyed a superb season at Brighton in wake of Yves Bissouma’s move to Arsenal’s North London rivals.

This has led to reported interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Last week, The Mirror reported that the Blues have seen a bid of £55m turned down by the Seagulls.

It is believed that Chelsea could up their offer to something closer to the £65m wanted by the south coast side.

Caicedo has also changed agents this week, and some of his suitors now seem to be probing further.

At the start of his YouTube video, Romano urged fans to “keep an eye” on Caicedo.

“I always mention Moises Caicedo as an option for Chelsea and he’s one of the players in Chelsea’s list,” said the Italian.

“But Liverpool and Arsenal are having conversations with people close to the player, because Moises Caicedo has new agents since Monday.

“Now these clubs are exploring the conditions of the Caicedo deal but its complicated to negotiate with Brighton.

“Brighton want to keep the player, De Zerbi would love to keep the player at the club so not an easy one.

“But Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are well informed on Caicedo.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Can Arsenal land ‘magnificent’ Caicedo ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool?

Arsenal could certainly do with bolstering their midfield ranks this year, and Caicedo isn’t a bad shout.

He has what it takes to shine in the Premier League, and has plenty of years ahead of him.

Based on his ‘magnificent‘ form this term, Caicedo would definitely be worth a £65million outlay.

And while competition may be strong, Arsenal will be right up there at this moment in time.

If the Gunners go on to win the Premier League, then anything is possible for them in the summer window.