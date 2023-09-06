Brennan Johnson shares what he was told by players before joining Tottenham

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Brennan Johnson has said that Wales teammate Ben Davies played a part in convincing him to join the club.

Speaking in an interview with Tottenham Hotspur, Johnson said that Davies told him very encouraging things about the club.

He explained that everyone he spoke to thought it was brilliant timing for him to join Ange Postecoglou’s new era.

Johnson said: “I spoke to Ben who said unbelievable things about the club and was really positive with me.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to feels like it’s the right time to join the club because it’s on a forward trajectory so I’m really excited to come here now.”

Of course the two players will now join up on international duty for Wales over the break.

One Wales teammate who wasn’t so happy to see Johnson join Spurs was Aaron Ramsey.

Although he thought it was an excellent move for Johnson, Ramsey was gutted to see the 22-year-old join his old rival.

Nonetheless, it will surely be a real positive for fans to listen to Johnson speak about the pull the club now has again.

Davies spoke glowingly about Tottenham to Johnson

Ange Postecoglou’s new Tottenham side are full of positivity, creativity and potential.

And the excitement seems to have returned to the club, something that’s been missing for far too long.

Spurs fans will no doubt be counting the days until their side are back in action after the break.

Tottenham’s next fixture is at home against Sheffield United and fans can probably expect to see Johnson’s debut.

Johnson will finally get the chance to see all that the likes of Davies have promised about the new Tottenham.

And although all of the focus is on the future, one big character of the past will still be remaining for now.

Hugo Lloris hasn’t managed to find a move this summer and will now be at the club until January.

And he reportedly won’t be in the sides’ Premier League squad being submitted next week.