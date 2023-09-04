International captain is not happy that 22-year-old has signed for Tottenham this summer

Aaron Ramsey has admitted that he’s gutted that his Wales teammate Brennan Johnson has joined Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Ramsey was speaking to Sky Sports and said the comment in jest.

Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

He said that he reluctantly thought it was a brilliant move for Johnson and that he holds so much potential.

Ramsey stated that Tottenham could be a brilliant fit for Johnson to take his game to the next level.

Ramsey said: “I wish it weren’t to Tottenham! No, I think from his point of view it’s a brilliant move for him.

“The potential that he has is quite scary so hopefully now he can take them next steps and go to the next level if you like.

“It’s going to be important for Wales as well, it’s going to be huge for us over the next, whatever years that is.

“We are all excited and hopefully now he has another platform to go on to improve himself again.”

The two players will of course now link up in Rob Page’s Wales squad to face Korea Republic and Latvia over the break.

Brennan Johnson wasn’t in the Tottenham squad against Burnley on the weekend owing to the close proximity of his signing.

However, Spurs fans will expect the 22-year-old to be firing on all cylinders after the break.

Ramsey is slightly gutted that Johnson has signed for Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou now has some very positive selection issues on his hands.

Manor Solomon thrived on his full league debut on the left-wing and Son Heung-Min looked reborn in a central role.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

And whilst a lot can change during the international break, you would expect Ange has very few plans to alter his team immediately.

Therefore, despite all of Ramsey’s praise, Johnson may have to be patient before his Tottenham career starts flying.

And given his Arsenal connections, that’s probably fine by Ramsey.

But Johnson’s move to Spurs could of course benefit Wales to no end, and Johnson will hope he can help fill the boots vacated by Gareth Bale.

Of course, if Johnson can also show the levels Bale did at Tottenham that certainly wouldn’t disappoint fans either.