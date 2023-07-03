Brennan Johnson in talks to change agents, amid reports of Aston Villa interest

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is in talks over a change of agents, amid talk a number of Premier League sides want him.

Johnson shone for the Reds last season as they managed to stave off relegation and book their place in the top flight for another year.

However, Johnson’s season caught the eye and a number of clubs are now keen. Aston Villa are thought to be big admirers of the young forward, while Everton and West Ham have also registered an interest.

And now, according to the Daily Mail, Johnson is in talks to change agents, which will only prompt further talk that he might be considering an exit from the City Ground.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Johnson hit the headlines last season for Forest as his performances in the front three caught the eye. Along with Morgan Gibbs-White, Johnson was very much one of the stars of the show for Reds.

Steve Cooper is keen on keeping hold of his man and there’s been reports Forest will ask for £60m to even consider a sale.

Forest are looking to add to their squad this summer after investing heavily last summer. The last thing they’ll want, of course, is to lose a player like Johnson.

Sell if the price reaches more than £50m

Brennan Johnson is a big player for Forest. He gets, goals, has pace, and at times, puts in ‘fantastic‘ performances.

However, every player has his price and really, if Forest do get a bid of over £50m for Johnson, then they have to sell.

That money can go back into the team and right now, there are better players out there at that price point.

Whether or not Cooper values him more as part of his system than any price tag, remains to be seen. But if the money is right, then Forest should be considering a sale here.