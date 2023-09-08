Brennan Johnson got absolutely taken out by £52m player who Tottenham once tried to sign last night

Wales v South Korea was hardly a classic last night as the game ended 0-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Despite the game being a bit of a poor one in th end, there was plenty of interest in it for a number of English clubs, including Tottenham, who had a number of players involved.

One of the players to be in the field was new signing Brennan Johnson. And the £47.5m signing was absolutely taken out at one point, coincidentally, by another player Spurs looked at.

Brennan Johnson taken out by Kim Min-Jae during Wales v South Korea

In a clip doing the rounds on X over on social media, Johnson can be seen trying to scamper onto a ball played through towards the Korea goal.

However, giant defender Kim Min-Jae is on hand to not only catch up with Johnson while he’s at full tilt, but also body him to the flow with a serious show of strength.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

Of course, Min-Jae was a name we might have got to see more of in England had Tottenham and other clubs got their way.

The former £52m man ended up signing for Bayern Munich but it was well documented that Tottenham and Liverpool were keen on the defender.

Certainly, he showed his strength and poise here against Johnson in what was an otherwise miserable international affair.

Getting used to it

This won’t be something Brennan Johnson is new to. His pace and power when trying to run in behind means defenders are always going to go for him.

The key for Johnson will be learning how best to evade such situations in the future. Sure, Kim is one of the top defenders in Europe right. But it is something Johnson can do to develop and further his strength and conditioning.

Of course, this little clip of Kim doing the business on Johnson shows what sort of player Spurs could have had as well.

Indeed, the just based off this, the idea of both Min-Jae and Cristian Romero at centre-back together would have been one to salivate over.