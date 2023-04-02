Liverpool and Tottenham target Kim-min Jae will listen to Premier League proposals











Napoli centre-back Kim-min Jae will reportedly entertain proposals from Premier League clubs this summer, with Liverpool and Tottenham among the teams said to be keen.

The South Korea international’s stock has soared this season.

Kim has been a rock at the back for the Italian giants, who should soon seal the Serie A league title.

Most of the talk this season has been about the attackers such as Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

But Kim has been superb at the back for Napoli across his 26 league appearances.

He’s also been excellent in his further nine appearances in cup competitions.

Kim’s performance have drawn a lot of attention to him.

It has been reported in recent weeks that Liverpool and Tottenham are both keen on the 26-year-old.

Goal have just claimed Liverpool like him. And Ben Jacobs told TEAMtalk recently that both Liverpool and Spurs have both been scouting Kim.

Kim recently rubbished claims that he would be leaving Napoli in the summer. But that has not stopped the speculation.

According to Calciomercato, he would now be open to hearing any proposals from Premier League clubs.

Currently there are two South Koreans playing their football in the Premier League. Hwang Hee-chan of Wolves, and Heung-min Son of Tottenham.

Spurs fans will likely hope the presence of Son might be something that helps to lure the colossus to north London.

Kim-min Jae would massively improve both Liverpool and Tottenham

Kim only joined Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce, so it does feel like an exit in the next window would be slightly unlikely.

But there is so much money in the Premier League and it would be no surprise to see a club stump up a huge fee for Kim, who ‘runs and fights like a gladiator of ancient Rome‘.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

Both Liverpool and Spurs have a clear need to invest in a new centre-back.

Tottenham especially need to bolster their backline, and Kim would be a serious addition for them.