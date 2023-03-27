Fabrizio Romano gives Kim Min Jae update, amid Tottenham and Manchester United links











Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about in-demand Napoli defender Kim Min Jae over on his YouTube channel this afternoon.

The South Korean star has been one of the standout performers in a dominating Napoli team this season. Min Jae has seen his stock rise tremendously, with a number of English clubs now keeping an eye on his situation.

Tottenham and Manchester United are both known admirers of Kim. But right now, the defender has made it clear he is solely focussed on Napoli.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, speaking on his YouTube channel this afternoon, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Kim could still move in the summer, with Napoli trying to sort a new contract to avoid a release-clause issue.

“It’s true there is a release clause. I already told you the clause is a bit less than £50m and is going to be available for some days in July. So there is a possibility to trigger that clause,” Romano said.

“Napoli are trying to offer him a new contract to keep the player. Manchester United, among many clubs, are wanting to sign Kim Min Jae. But Napoli have to make a decision and they are pushing to make the contract and change this clause situation.”

Outside of the release clause, Kim is thought to be valued at around the £100m mark by Napoli.

TBR’s View: Kim Min Jae is rightly a wanted man

You don’t play a huge role at centre-back for Italy’s best club side and not get noticed. Kim Min Jae has been outstanding for Napoli this season and is rightly getting interest.

The release clause mentioned by Romano is interesting. It seems like there’s a small window for clubs to do business, with Spurs and United likely to be more than aware of that clause.

For Kim, it’s a big decision really. He’s settled in Napoli but financially, knows he can probably earn a fortune over in the Premier League. Certainly, this is one to watch in the summer.