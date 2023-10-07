Brendan Rodgers must drop ‘top drawer’ Celtic player for today’s match vs Kilmarnock

This may come as a surprise to some people but Brendan Rodgers needs to drop Reo Hatate for today’s game against Kilmarnock.

The Japanese midfielder has been out of form this season and many thought that with the player signing a new contract, Hatate’s form would have returned as well.

But it’s not happened and after watching him against Lazio in the Champions League, the Japanese midfielder looks bereft of confidence.

Against the Italian side, Hatate only got 40 touches in 72 minutes. He also made 42 passes with a low 72% accuracy.

The Japanese midfielder made one key pass and had just one shot on goal. He also lost possession against Lazio 12 times in the 2-1 loss and still looks a shadow of the player he once was. [SofaScore]

Who replaces Hatate in the Celtic midfield?

Well, Brendan Rodgers has two options. The first is David Turnbull. The Scottish international had a decent start to the season and was scoring goals.

But his form quickly faded and as soon as Hatate was fit, he dropped right back out of the team.

The other option is Odin Thiago Holm. The Norwegian has just had fleeting minutes this season but from what we have seen, he has been impressive.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Against Rangers in the 1-0 win at Ibrox, Holm was immense and impressed with his battling qualities and passing attributes.

A couple of games on the sidelines may well do Hatate good. A message needs to be sent that he not undroppable. Hopefully, then we will see him determined to win his place back and return to the ‘top drawer‘ player the Celtic fans know he can be.

