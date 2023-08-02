Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing a loan deal that will see young winger Marquinhos join Greek giants Olympiacos.

A report from the Express has outlined that outgoings look to be finally underway at the Emirates.

Arsenal have done brilliantly in the transfer window so far, signing three key players.

However, Mikel Arteta’s squad was too big to begin with and it is now essential players start to move on.

Nicolas Pepe’s torrid time at the club might finally be able to end.

There’s every chance Arsenal could cancel his contract, while Auston Trusty looks set to be sold.

Arsenal now look set to loan out Marquinhos as he continues his development in Europe.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene last year and was clearly too good for Arsenal’s Under-21s.

A debut goal in the Europa League raised hopes that he might be the new Gabriel Martinelli.

However, that prediction may have been premature and he needs game time elsewhere to try and reach his potential.

Arsenal set to loan out Marquinhos

The report from the Express says that the Brazilian is closing in on a move to Olympiacos.

They suggest that the deal is on the ‘verge of completion’ after a difficult loan spell at Norwich City last season.

The ‘breathtaking’ winger only cost £3m last summer and so was a relatively low-risk signing.

Edu Gaspar has connections in Brazil that should give Arsenal an advantage when it comes to recruiting the best talent from South America.

Marquinhos was always going to need plenty of time to adapt to life and football in England.

However, the renewal of Reiss Nelson’s contract this summer quashed any faint hopes that Marquinhos may be involved next season.

Mikel Arteta has taken Marquinhos on both pre-season tours, but he’s only been given minutes against the MLS All-Stars.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

He was given an earful by new signing Jurrien Timber and needed to be guided through the match despite Arsenal’s dominance.

It could be a make-or-break loan move for Marquinhos and his Arsenal future.

He’s following in the footsteps of Joel Campbell by heading to Olympiacos, who went on to have a successful career away from the Emirates.