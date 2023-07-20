He may be a new signing at Arsenal this summer, but Jullien Timber is already not afraid to hand out instructions to his teammates.

A report from The Telegraph has highlighted some of the key moments from Arsenal’s impressive win in the early hours of this morning.

Mikel Arteta gave all three of his new signing a run out in Arsenal’s 5-0 win over an MLS All-Stars team.

His initial starting line-up had a familiar feel, although there were a few interesting selections.

Leandro Trossard once again started in midfield, while Eddie Nketiah was deployed in a wide role on the outside of Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the first few minutes before Trossard found the back of the net.

Arteta made a few changes at half-time, but Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice were introduced after the hour mark.

The £34m defender played at right-back and similarly drifted into midfield to Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Timber was giving out instructions to his Arsenal teammates, especially young winger Marquinhos.

The Brazilian didn’t have to do much thinking for himself with the 22-year-old defender playing behind him.

Timber already barking out instructions to Arsenal teammates

The report from The Telegraph states that Timber was ‘comfortable on the ball and unafraid to bark instructions and tell his team-mates’.

They went on to say that he ‘routinely pointing’ to where Marquinhos should be as they linked up on the right-hand side.

Timber may only be 22 years old, but he already has plenty of experience.

He’s been a senior Dutch international for some time and played over 100 appearances for Ajax under his belt.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta will be pleased to see Timber already handing out instructions to his new Arsenal teammates.

The fact he’s quickly become a vocal figure on the pitch is an exciting sign of things to come.

Ben White will have to play exceptionally well to keep his place in the side.