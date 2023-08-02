Report: Arsenal think they’re genuinely about to make a brilliant sale

We’ve been getting excited about new signings at Arsenal all summer long, but now, it’s time for the Gunners to trim the fat from their squad.

Indeed, there are a number of fringe players at Arsenal who, with all due respect, don’t have any place at the club anymore.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe, Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares are all on the chopping block this summer, and it would appear there are to be a few sales at Arsenal in the coming weeks.

One player who is seemingly already on his way out is Auston Trusty.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The American is apparently set for a move to Sheffield United for £5m, and apparently Arsenal are over the moon with this deal.

According to The Express’ Ryan Taylor, Arsenal view this sale as a fantastic bit of business after signing Trusty for a fraction of that price just 18 months ago.

Trusty joined Arsenal in January 2022 for £1.5m, and now, Arsenal have more than tripled their investment in the player.

Of course, when you sign any player your goal is to get them into the first-team, but if they can be a money-spinner, they can be valuable additions as well.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sadly, Trusty was never able to truly show his worth at Arsenal and break into Mikel Arteta’s squad – in fact, he never played a single game for the Gunners after joining.

However, profit is profit, and in a footballing landscape where FFP hangs over every single club, you can never complain about adding a few million pounds to your coffers at any given opportunity.

Arsenal believe they’re doing a brilliant bit of business here, and we have to agree.