Borussia Mönchengladbach director says Newcastle target Marcus Thuram will leave in the summer











Marcus Thuram, who is a transfer target for both Chelsea and Newcastle United, is available on a free transfer according to Borussia Mönchengladbach director Roland Virkus.

The director revealed the latest news around his forward in an interview with club media. In the interview, he said: “Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram will leave the club as free agents in June”.

The Frenchman was linked to Chelsea in January, via Football.London, and Newcastle have been linked more recently, via 90min.

The 25 year old has enjoyed his spell at Bundesliga side Monchengladbach, but this latest news tells us that he is ready for the next step.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle target Marcus Thuram will be available in the summer

In the Bundesliga this season, Thuram has 13 goals in 26 appearances. This has not gone unnoticed by interested clubs and also his national team France. This news that he is available is no doubt a boost in their pursuit of him.

If Newcastle were able to sign Thuram, especially on a free contract, then it would be a great bit of business. They look like they will be battling in Europe next season so they need strength in depth.

Thuram would add experience and strength in depth so he is the perfect signing. It might be hard for Newcastle to sign him as no doubt there will be a lot of competition.

Despite this, they will probably be able to offer Thuram the highest wages and this could be exactly what they need to seal the deal.

The player has received high praise in the past, with Marcel Schafer calling him a ‘world class striker’.

Thuram will probably take some time to check out what offers become available. With it now known that he is available, there will no doubt be a lot of clubs start to produce offers.

Thuram also has until the end of the season to prove himself and get the biggest move possible. If he continues scoring then this will no doubt happen.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

