Newcastle United open talks with Arsenal-linked Marcus Thuram











Newcastle United have opened talks with French striker, Marcus Thuram, as they look to beat a host of clubs to his signing.

Thuram, who was part of the France squad that made it to the World Cup final in Qatar, is one of the most in-demand players in Europe right now. Thuram can go for nothing in the summer, meaning he is an attractive option for a number of clubs.

As we know, Arsenal have followed Thuram for some time now and were said to be considering going for him in January. The Gunners are also keeping tabs on his situation ahead of the summer.

However, according to 90Min, it is Newcastle who have made concrete steps to try and sign Thuram. 90Min reports that a new round of talks has taken place between the Magpies and Thuram’s reps. Eddie Howe is keen on landing a forward who is versatile enough to play wide, and Thuram fits the bill.

Of course, no deal has been agreed and a number of big clubs feel they’re in the race. Inter Milan are believed to fancy their chances. But a number of PL sides also feel they can attract the Frenchman.

TBR’s View: Thuram would be a top signing for Newcastle

Marcus Thuram is going be a fine signing for someone this summer. A forward who has done well for one of the best international teams in the world is always going to be a good capture.

For Newcastle, landing Thuram ahead of clubs like Arsenal and Spurs would be a big boost in the summer.

The next few signings for Newcastle are going to be big for Eddie Howe. He’s got them into a position challenging for Europe. The next step is to bring players in who can take things to the next level.

Thuram would help with that, certainly.