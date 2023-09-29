Borussia Dortmund actually tried to sign Leeds ‘great’ 21-year-old this summer

Leeds United have finally got going under Daniel Farke this season and look on course to be in the promotion mix in the Championship.

Farke has managed to integrate his new players and at the moment, the Whites look very much like being one of the top teams in the league. Of course, key to Leeds playing well has been some of their exciting attacking play.

The likes of Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe are impressing, while Georgino Rutter looks like a brand new man. The 21-year-old Dutchman looks full of confidence and it looks like Leeds were lucky to keep hold of him in the summer.

Dortmund tried to sign Leeds star Georgino Rutter this summer

According to a report from The Athletic this morning, German giants Borussia Dortmund had made an enquiry over signing Rutter.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

It’s reported how the German side made a phone call to Leeds to tell them they were wanting to bid for the £35m signing.

Of course, Leeds rejected that approach with a firm response, keen for Rutter to impress in the Championship. And so far, it very much seems that keeping Rutter was the correct decision.

Rutter key to Leeds promotion

There’s no doubting that Leeds look a better side with Rutter playing like he is. With him, Gnonto and Piroe, few Championship defences will be able to live with them.

For Rutter himself, it’s a massive season and one he seems to be embracing. Sure, Daniel Farke has said he wants the Dutchman to rein it in a bit at times.

But right now, Leeds fans will be loving what they’re seeing from the big-money signing and in their eyes, long may his confidence and form continue.

Lauded as a ‘great’ player by Joel Piroe, Leeds look like they’re onto a winner with their big-money signing now.