‘Biggest problem’: John Hartson shares the one thing he didn’t like about Celtic during their win over Rangers

The Celtic fans have all been on cloud nine ever since the 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

With a defence decimated by injury and missing star midfielder, Reo Hatate, Celtic went to their closest rivals as underdogs as Brendan Rodgers looked to turn around some poor early-season form.

And didn’t he just. Celtic turned in a superb performance with the makeshift backline holding firm. Liam Scales won Man of the Match for his performance and Kyogo’s goal sent the Hoops back to the top of the table, four points clear of their rivals.

However, former Celtic hero John Hartson, although delighted at the win, wasn’t happy with one thing he saw the team doing at Ibrox on Sunday.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I think Celtic’s biggest problem now is moving forward and getting the defence right and getting them to play without really putting themselves at any risk.

“As I’ve said If you can play out and there’s room to play, and there’s angles and there’s space and there’s a player available, then yes, give it to him. It looks great. That’s the way to play out.

“But please, you’ve got to stop taking risks. In particular at Ibrox when the players are breathing down on you, and today Celtic got away with taking far too many risks.

“I don’t want to put a dampener on the result because it’s a brilliant win against your biggest rivals in a stadium where you had no fans. It’s an outstanding three points”

Celtic’s style of play dictates risks will always be taken

This has been an ongoing theme for Celtic over the past two seasons. The possession-based style of play that Celtic play means that we will always take risks at the back.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, for those risks, the rewards have been tremendous. In Brendan Rodgers’ first spell at the club, he won every domestic honour available to him. He also took Celtic to an Invincibles Treble season.

And we all know how it went under Ange Postecoglou. Every tactic in football has some form of risk attached to it. And Rodgers’ is no different.

The tactics are not going to change. But the risks will when the team gets used to them and also when Celtic’s big players return from injury.

