‘Best player on the pitch’: BBC pundit raves about ‘absolutely incredible’ Celtic man vs Kilmarnock

Celtic’s performance against Kilmarnock on Saturday was, arguably, the best of the season so far.

If it wasn’t for Kilmarnock’s goal, it would have been a flawless performance by Brendan Rodgers‘ men.

77.4% possession, 27 shots on goal, 87.5% passing accuracy and 61.5% completed tackles [Sky Sports] just show how dominant Celtic were and there were many outstanding performers on the day.

The obvious ones were Luis Palma and Reo Hatate. Two incredible goals from both players stole the limelight from the one player that BBC pundit, Rory Loy, believed was the best player on the park for Celtic.

Loy said [BBC Sportsound commentary], “But I have to say the man behind him, Greg Taylor, for me, has been the best player on the pitch. He’s been absolutely incredible.

“His movement and his play going forward.”

Greg Taylor’s stats show he was outstanding for Celtic vs Kilmarnock

The 25-year-old full-back had a great game for Celtic. Taylor seemed to have been given a free rein by Brendan Rodgers to go and attack Killie as he rampaged up and down, not only the left flank but also through the midfield.

In ninety minutes, Taylor had an 85% passing accuracy, three key passes and two shots on goal. He also won 50% of his ground duels, had 103 touches and, obviously, contributed to the win with his goal. He was also rated 8.3 for his performance against Kilmarnock. [SofaScore]

He really was immense for Brendan Rodgers and heads off on international duty with Scotland full of confidence. It’s little wonder he has been recently valued at £8.5m.

There is no denying that Taylor did seem to struggle to find the same form for Rodgers that he had under Ange Postecoglou at the start of the season.

But as he learns the new Celtic manager’s system and style of play, Taylor is beginning to flourish under Rodgers.

There is no doubt there is more to come from the Celtic defender as the season goes on but the Celtic fans will be delighted at what they are seeing from Greg Taylor at this early stage of the season.

