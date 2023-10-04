‘Brilliant’ £3m Celtic player has just been given good news before Lazio fixture tonight

With Celtic getting ready to face Lazio tonight, the players will be brimming with confidence after their recent domestic results.

Wins against Rangers, Livingston, Dundee and Aberdeen have put the Hoops on top of the SPFL and coupled with the Ibrox club’s total self-destruction recently, things just couldn’t better.

Until now. Especially for Celtic’s, Greg Taylor. The £3m signing from Kilmarnock has really found his form under Brendan Rodgers.

After a slightly shaky start to the season, Taylor is now back to his best and he has been rewarded for his fine form with a call-up to the Scotland national squad.

The recent injury to Kieran Tierney has left a vacant spot at the left-back position and, true to his word, Steve Clarke has called on the ‘brilliant’ Celtic man to help shore up the hole left by the on-loan Arsenal man. [SFA]

Scotland are scheduled to face Spain and France next month as they bid to qualify for the 2024 Euros in Germany. Admittedly, the France game is a friendly but Taylor will still relish the chance to put his wits against some of the top players in the world.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Taylor currently has ten caps for Scotland and last turned out in the dark blue for Steve Clarke back in September 2022.

He did make the bench for the wins over Norway and Georgia during the last international break in June but was an unused substitution.

What a huge boost this is for Taylor and Brendan Rodgers as he looks to take on Lazio tonight. Having Taylor full of confidence after this news just increases Celtic’s chances of pulling off a huge result tonight at Celtic Park in the Champions League.

