Newcastle have been given the Champions League draw from hell.

The Tyneside club will have to get past the likes of PSG and Borussia Dortmund if they want to qualify from their group, but perhaps the most intriguing game Newcastle will play is against AC Milan.

With all due respect to the Italian giants, they are arguably the weaker of the other teams in Newcastle’s group, and the two games against Milan may represent the Magpies’ best chances to get points on the board.

According to Tim Sherwood, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, the games against Milan may well be winnable, stating that the while the Italian club were good last season in the Champions League, he believes they have sold their best player in the shape of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tonali was Milan’s best

Sherwood shared his verdict on the Champions League draw and Tonali.

“It’s never easy though to go and play there under the lights. I’m not sure they’re great (AC Milan), I know they had a good run at it, but they have just sold their best player to Newcastle – Tonali. I think they can get through it, I really do, but they will need everything to go their way,” Sherwood said.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Chance

As Sherwood says, Newcastle should have a chance of beating Milan in the Champions League.

Yes, historically, AC Milan are one of Europe’s giants, but as Sherwood says, they have just sold arguably their best player to Newcastle.

Of course, the likes of Theo Hernandez and Rafa Leao will have something to say about Tonali being Milan’s best player last season, but that argument is there to be made and Newcastle did still manage to sign the midfielder.

This will be an interesting battle and it could define both teams’ European fates this season.