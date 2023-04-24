Ben Foster tears into Hugo Lloris after Spurs defeat at Newcastle











Ben Foster has admitted that he was not happy with Hugo Lloris after Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, taking exception to the way he did the post-match interviews after coming off at half-time with injury.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel as he discussed Newcastle’s emphatic 6-1 victory at St James’ Park which all but ends Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top-four this season.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It was a shambolic performance. And Hugo Lloris was one of those who was nowhere near good enough in the loss. The Frenchman conceded five times in the opening 21 minutes.

Foster criticises Hugo Lloris after Tottenham loss

There was an interesting moment ahead of the second-half, with Fraser Forster coming on as a replacement for Lloris. Of course, after such an awful first-half display, Lloris could have had few complaints had Cristian Stellini decided to take him off. And it is safe to say that there was plenty of speculation about what went on.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Lloris said afterwards that he had suffered a hip injury and feared it was serious. But Foster was not pleased with the way the Tottenham captain conducted himself.

“He said he’s got a bit of a hip injury. I’m not happy with this,” he told the YouTube channel. “So he’s club captain, they’re 5-0 down at half-time. He looks absolutely fine in that first-half, obviously goals have been going in. Even a few of them I’ve got to question a little bit to be perfectly honest with you.

“But then, to just come off at half-time, and then at full-time, come out and say: ‘yeah, the lads were shocking today’. Where do you get off? You can’t go doing that, can you?”

We simply have to take Lloris’ word when it comes to his injury. And it must be noted that The Telegraph has claimed that sources have suggested that the problem is legitimate.

Perhaps it would be unfair to suggest Lloris should have played through the pain barrier. However, Foster noted that there did not appear to be too much wrong with the 36-year-old before the break.

So some will believe that he should have stayed out there and carried on. It was an absolutely embarrassing occasion for Tottenham. And no player who stepped foot on the pitch can have any complaints with the criticism coming their way.

It may become clearer in the days ahead just how serious Lloris’ injury was. But clearly, Foster believes that he did not handle the situation particularly well at all.