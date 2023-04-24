What sources at Tottenham are saying about Hugo Lloris’ injury after Newcastle defeat











Tottenham Hotspur sources have reportedly insisted that the injury Hugo Lloris picked up on Sunday was ‘legitimate’ and the Frenchman could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Lloris endured a torrid first-half at Newcastle yesterday as he picked the ball out of his net on five occasions inside the first 21 minutes of the game.

The 35-year-old has come under plenty of scrutiny this season due to some high-profile blunders in between the sticks for Tottenham.

He didn’t enjoy his best afternoon yesterday and was replaced by back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster at half-time.

And despite suggestions that Lloris was actually substituted to his performance rather than an injury, it seems that the Spurs captain has picked up a problem.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

What sources are saying about Lloris’ injury

The Telegraph reports that Lloris could be out for ‘some time’ after being forced off at St James’ Park yesterday.

The outlet notes that sources insist his injury was ‘legitimate’ despite suggestions he could have played on.

Despite the fact that Lloris was taken off due to an injury, it would have been no surprise had it been performance related. But the same could be said for all of Tottenham’s players.

The Frenchman wasn’t helped by the woeful defending in-front of him, but he certainly should have done better with a couple of Newcastle’s goals at least.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Spurs are reportedly searching for his long-term successor ahead of the summer and it would be no surprise if that process is sped up under a new manager.

Lloris has been a fantastic player for the club over the years, but it’s clear that his best days in a Tottenham shirt are behind him.

