Hugo Lloris provides injury update after coming off for Tottenham

Hugo Lloris has suggested that he is not expecting good news after he came off at half-time of Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Newcastle due to injury.

The Frenchman was speaking to Sky Sports (broadcast on 23/4; 16:24) after Spurs were thrashed 6-1 at St James’ Park as their season was dealt yet another blow.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The damage was done inside the first 21 minutes, with Newcastle taking a 5-0 lead. At that stage, Tottenham fans must have feared that new records were about to be set.

That would actually prove to be the final goal Hugo Lloris would concede. The 36-year-old actually came off at the break, with Fraser Forster coming on for the second-half.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

It was hard to not speculate over what may have led to Lloris coming off. Any player would have surely preferred to not bother coming out for the second-half. But it seems that he did actually have a problem.

The Tottenham captain was the one to face the media after the full-time whistle. And he explained that the early signs are not positive.

“It doesn’t sound good,” he told Sky Sports. “I don’t know, I think it’s a muscle, but around the hip. I felt something on the kick and it doesn’t sound good. But we will see tomorrow.”

It would not be a surprise to see wholesale changes for the next time Tottenham take to the field. It was an embarrassment from Spurs.

Of course, the players would have not set out to be terrible. But they let the supporters down in a big way when you consider how far many of them would have travelled to watch their team.

Hugo Lloris was one of those who was nowhere near being at the races. And questions, once again, need to be asked over whether he should keep his place.

It is surely a formality that Tottenham will sign a new number one in the summer. But a change may have to be made much sooner.

Fraser Forster did not do a lot wrong during his run in the side while Lloris was injured. He will surely feel that he deserves an opportunity to see out the season after what happened on Sunday.