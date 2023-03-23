Ben Foster joins Wrexham after Tottenham interest in January











Goalkeeper Ben Foster has now signed for non-league side Wrexham, after being considered by Tottenham Hotspur in January.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper has joined the team top of the National League after coming out of retirement.

There’s an awful lot of hype around Wrexham right now, after being bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

They’ve invested heavily in the squad and look in a good position to return to the Football League.

Wrexham have been punching above their weight all season, after reaching the last-32 of the FA Cup.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

With eight games left in England’s fifth tier, Foster could be the deciding factor between automatic promotion and an uncomfortable play-off run.

However, the former England international could have been undertaking a very different task this season.

When Hugo Lloris was injured, a surprise approach was made by Spurs to sign the now prominent media personality.

Nothing came of that interest, and Tottenham instead turned to Fraser Forster while Foster prepares for life at Wrexham.

Tottenham target Forster joins Wrexham

In a statement to the club, via the BBC, Foster said: “I’m over the moon.

“I’ve been at the club an hour this morning and it seems a really nice place. Everyone is down to earth and the manager’s top class.”

With Foster joining Wrexham over Tottenham, the person who has benefitted most is Fraser Forster.

The 34-year-old has featured in the Champions League this season when he may have expected to warm the bench all campaign.

Antonio Conte has admitted he’s been impressed with how well Forster has played since his introduction.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Italian isn’t the only coach he’s dazzled recently either.

Gareth Southgate gave him a shock call-up to the England squad for their qualifiers this week in place of the injured Nick Pope.

It would have been a surprise if the ‘top-class’ Foster had displaced Forster if he was signed in January.

Foster has instead swapped Tottenham for Wrexham, which may end up giving him a better chance of silverware instead of turning up in north London.

