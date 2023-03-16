Antonio Conte heaps praise on Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster











Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Fraser Forster and suggested that he feels that the goalkeeper has been a fantastic signing for Tottenham Hotspur this season – in comments reported by Football London.

Forster is threatening to force Spurs into a decision ahead of the final stages of the season. He was brought in as cover for Hugo Lloris in the summer. And there was always a chance that he may follow the likes of Joe Hart and Pierluigi Gollini and barely feature.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Lloris has now been sidelined for a little while. And that has presented Forster with a chance to impress for Conte’s side.

Conte praises Fraser Forster

He has not been flawless. But he has produced some big saves, including a ‘magnificent‘ stop in the San Siro. And he managed to save a penalty in the weekend win over Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Conte was asked about whether Forster is putting pressure on Lloris. The Italian suggested that the club captain remains the number one. But he was extremely impressed by what the 34-year-old has done since his arrival.

“Fraser is playing very well. He’s showing to be a reliable player. First of all I want to underline that he’s a really, really good guy. I remember him when I was the coach of Juventus and we played Celtic in the Champions League. I remember really well because he impressed me to see him, the way to be a keeper,” he said, as reported by Football London.

“At the same time, for sure he’s a really good person, a positive person for the dressing room. I think he was a fantastic signing for the club, honestly. He’s showing that he deserves credit.

“Hugo is our keeper but before coming back he has to stay well. We don’t force the situation because I repeat Fraser is deserving to have credit and for this reason Hugo has to recover well. We don’t force the situation because it won’t be good for Hugo or us. We’re really happy with Fraser but at the same time when Hugo is ready he is our first keeper.”

It really does appear that Tottenham need to sign a new number one during the summer. Lloris’ form, unfortunately, appears to have been in decline for some time since he signed his new contract.

With that, perhaps there is a chance that Forster may be the goalkeeper more likely to still be at Tottenham next season.

If Lloris is replaced as number one, there is surely a chance that he will not want to stick around. Forster however, arrived well aware that he was likely to be the backup option.

So he may be content with that role if he finds himself in that position for another goalkeeper next season.

Judging on recent evidence, he would be a very decent option to have.