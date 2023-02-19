BBC pundit reacts to Son Heung-min cameo in Tottenham win v West Ham











Glenn Murray has told BBC Radio 5 Live that Son Heung-min made a big difference to Tottenham Hotspur after coming on during the second-half of their win over West Ham on Sunday.

Spurs returned to winning ways in the Premier League to keep their push for a top-four spot on track. But it was not an easy afternoon for the home side in North London.

Tottenham were extremely lacklustre in the first-half. But they were a completely different animal after the break.

Murray praises Son after Tottenham win

On a day where it seemed that Tottenham could not have named a more defensive back five, it was fitting that Ben Davies set up Emerson Royal for the opening goal.

And it was Son who sealed the win, latching onto a Harry Kane pass – because, of course he would – just four minutes after coming on.

Son was left out of the starting lineup after a poor run of form. He was largely anonymous in midweek in the Champions League.

Of course, the South Korean was left out of the starting lineup for the clash with Leicester City this season. And that decision seemed to prove a masterstroke, with the 30-year-old coming off the bench and scoring a stunning hat-trick.

There was no treble today. But Son definitely left an impression on the game with his goal. Certainly, Murray was extremely impressed with the forward’s performance after coming on.

“It looks so much more fluid from Tottenham. Son has made such a difference, he is just that connection between the attack and the defence and it is resulting in plenty of opportunities,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The problem for Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini is that Son’s better performances seem to be coming from the bench. The £22 million star has had a poor season by his incredible standards.

In fairness, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski were not hugely impressive on Sunday either. So Son will feel that he has staked a claim to return to the starting lineup.