Cristian Stellini reacts to Son Heung-min cameo in Tottenham win











Cristian Stellini has lauded Son Heung-min after Tottenham Hotspur’s win over West Ham, telling Sky Sports (broadcast from 19/2 from 16:00) that the forward is an amazing player.

Spurs took a big decision on Son ahead of the game against the Hammers. The South Korean was left on the bench after a poor performance against AC Milan in midweek.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He has had a really disappointing campaign by his own standards. In fact, before Sunday, Son had only found the back of the net in just four games in all competitions.

Stellini praises Son after Tottenham win

He was previously dropped for the clash with Leicester City earlier this season. But he responded by scoring a hat-trick when he was brought on in that game.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

And he went some way to repeating the trick against David Moyes’s side. He scored the second goal in a 2-0 win. Once again, it was a goal which was set up by Harry Kane.

Son and Spurs will hope that this can prove to be a turning point for the forward after a difficult time. But Stellini is clearly confident that brighter times lie ahead for Son.

“Son stayed on the bench, the moment was important and it was the moment for Son,” he told Sky Sports.

“With the space, Son is an amazing player and we try to use him in this way. It was a good idea. Son has a goal so we are happy for him. He has to stay calm and produce his best performance. At the moment he is not 100% so we have to manage him.”

It could make a massive difference to Tottenham if Son can rediscover his best form. Neither Richarlison or Dejan Kulusevski have been at their best in recent times either.

They all have the potential to be so much better. And the decision to drop Son arguably shows that none of the trio are too good to sit out if they do not perform.

Hopefully, that competition between the trio will push all of them to step up their games. That battle helped Son prove a point on Sunday.

And Spurs will hope that Kulusevski and Richarlison also kick on from here, too.