Ben Chilwell shocked over what position Bukayo Saka used to play











Ben Chilwell has been seriously impressed with England teammate and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Speaking to HaytersTV, Chilwell was assessing England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley yesterday.

Gareth Southgate’s side recorded back-to-back wins against the toughest opponents in their qualifying group.

England were able to control yesterday’s match much better than the Italy game, with Bukayo Saka making a big contribution.

It was his cross to the back post that saw Harry Kane open the scoring and net his 55th England goal.

The 21-year-old then produced the best moment of quality of the game just minutes later.

Saka picked up the ball on the edge of the box and curled it into the top corner, past the despairing Ukrainian goalkeeper.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It was his eighth goal for his country, and capped off another fantastic display this season that ended with him being named man of the match.

Chilwell loved Saka’s performance for England, and admitted he was surprised he was once a left-back.

The Chelsea defender joked that he should never have been playing there if he was able to produced moments like that.

Chilwell lauds Saka’s England performance

Asked about the Arsenal star, Chilwell said: “I can’t believe he played at left-back, when he can do that!

“Such a great talent, everyone can see what he gives on the pitch, but he’s one of the best people I’ve met in football as well.

“We see him on a daily basis around the camp, and he just brings happiness to everyone else.

“He’s always smiling, he’s a good guy to be around, and he comes out on the pitch and delivers like that.

“An assist and a goal, and ultimately he wins us the game tonight, so I’m delighted for him.”

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has said that he can’t believe just how good Saka has become.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

From his emergence as a young player who was utilised in a number of roles under Unai Emery, he gone from strength to strength.

In fact, he’s played 22 games in his career as a left-back, before ending up on the right wing.

Alan Shearer – a man well known for scoring goals – was very impressed with Saka’s finish yesterday.

Not only is Saka a phenomenal footballer, Chilwell’s admission that he’s so popular within the England squad is so important as well.

He’s a character who’s going to be around the Three Lions set-up for a long time to come.

Show all