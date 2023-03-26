Alan Shearer reacts to Bukayo Saka's brilliant England goal against Ukraine











Alan Shearer has reacted to Bukayo Saka’s brilliant goal for England that put them 2-0 up against Ukraine.

Shearer immediately tweeted after the Arsenal star scored a brilliant goal for his country.

He had already had a big impact on the game before his peach of a finish.

Saka played a fantastic cross into the path of record goalscorer Harry Kane to put England into the lead.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

It was a perfectly weighted cross to the back post and made it very difficult for the Tottenham man to miss.

The 21-year-old then added his name to the score sheet just two minutes later.

Picking up the ball outside the box, Saka opened his body up and curled the ball into the top corner.

He gave goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin absolutely no chance as it flew past him and dipped into the back of the net.

Shearer was seriously impressed with Saka’s finish and very pleased he had doubled England’s lead.

It’s more than the home side deserved after dominating proceedings at Wembley.

Shearer impressed with Saka’s England goal

The Premier League all-time top goalscorer simply tweeted the word ‘Brilliant’ alongside some clapping emojis.

He made sure to tag the Arsenal star in his message too, so Saka will see Shearer’s praise once the England game is over.

Saka was up against his Gunners teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko in this evening’s game.

He was praising the left-back ahead of the game, although he barely got a sniff in the first-half.

The 21-year-old also played a big role in England’s first win in Italy since 1961.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

He should have had an assist in that game as well, but Jack Grealish fluffed his lines at the back post.

The most important thing for many Arsenal fans is that Saka comes out of the game unscathed.

He has an incredibly important run of ten games coming up for his club side as they look to secure the Premier League title.

Saka has been instrumental in their brilliant form this season, and as Shearer’s response has suggested, he’s carried that into his England performances too.

Show all