ESPN pundit cannot believe how good £96m Arsenal star has become











Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is in a different class right now following his goal for England in their win over Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

The Three Lions rounded off the international break with a comfortable win to maintain a perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

And it was Bukayo Saka who scored their second goal in the latest victory, with Steve Nicol now telling ESPN that there is simply nothing that opposition defenders can do to stop him sometimes.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Saka has been outstanding throughout the season. He became the first player in the Premier League to reach double figures for goals and assists this term. And he has carried that form into the international break.

Saka lauded after England goal

It was a stunning strike from the 21-year-old as he found the top corner with a beautiful hit from outside the box. Meanwhile, he also provided the cross that led to Harry Kane breaking the deadlock during the game.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

There does not appear to be anything stopping Saka right now. Nicol has previously lauded Saka and suggested that he does not appear to have a single flaw in his game.

And following the win over Ukraine, the pundit admitted that he had been taken aback by just how good Saka has been.

“Absolutely,” he told ESPN, when asked if he had been surprised by Saka. “For me, as great a goal as that was, his decision-making is what impresses me more than anything.

“He just picks and chooses the right time to go wide, take his man down. You sit and watch it and you go why are people letting him come in on his left-hand side. Well, the reason it’s happening so much is because actually, if you show him wide, he’ll run past you as well.

“So the defender has to be in the position where, unless somebody’s helping him out and doubling up on him, the defender can’t win. It’s choose your poison. Whenever he gets himself a little space to come inside on his feet, if you give him space, I don’t care who’s in goal, you’re not stopping it. And he showed that today.

“What a goal. Top corner, silky smooth, seemed as he though he had all day to do it. He’s in a different class right now.”

Arsenal star could be anything he wants

It is hard to call what level Saka can reach. He seemed to stand out almost from the moment he got a chance in the Arsenal first-team. And he has just continued to kick on now that the Gunners have an amazing team once again.

He seems to deal with every test put in front of him. And he often does it with flying colours. It is outrageous to think that it is still some time before he turns 22. Reports earlier this season claimed that Saka is already worth £96 million.

Obviously, we have seen some players steal the show for some time in the early years of their career before fading. But it seems so unlikely in Saka’s case.

Every time there appears to be a potential glimpse that Saka may be experiencing a dip in form, he responds with minimal fuss.

There is no reason why anyone should be surprised by what he achieves at this point.