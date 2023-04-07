‘Been to the training ground’: Arsenal target is likely to join another club this summer – journalist











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jacque Talbot has been discussing Vitor Roque’s future amid reports he’s a target for Arsenal.

The north London club are reportedly very keen on the Brazilian striker, being strongly linked with the attacker in recent weeks.

However, sadly, Talbot believes he knows where the South American star will be going next, and it’s not the Emirates.

Indeed, the reporter claims that he expects the £31m man to join Barcelona, stating that La Blaugrana have already had the player at their training ground and have rolled out the red carpet for him.

Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images

Roque likely to join Barcelona

Talbot shared what he knows about the young Brazilian.

“Vitor Roque? Barcelona I would imagine. He has been to the training ground and stuff they have showed him around, rolled out the red carpet for him. There’s also interest from Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Manchester United apparently which is probably true,” Talbot said.

Can’t turn them down

The sad reality for the other chasing parties is that when Barcelona come calling, it’s very hard to turn them down, especially as a young, Brazilian player.

Indeed, Barca have a rich history of developing some of the very best Brazilian players we’ve seen in recent history with the likes of Neymar, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo all making their names at Camp Nou.

Vitor Roque will have seen that, and he will have dreamed of playing for the La Liga giants and emulating his heroes from a young age.

When Barcelona come for you, you can’t turn them down, and while Arsenal are an exciting club in their own right, there aren’t many who can compete with Barca.

Photo by: Cristian Bayona/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

