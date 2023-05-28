BBC pundit urges 57-year-old manager to take the Tottenham job this summer











Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been urged to take the Tottenham Hotspur job if offered it this summer.

Pundit Phil Brown was speaking about the 57-year-old’s future on BBC 5 Live.

It’s now been more than two months since Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte.

After a brief spell with Cristian Stellini in charge, Ryan Mason has been at the helm for the last few games.

Unfortunately, in that time their results haven’t improved and they may miss out on European football next season.

Considering they sat in third place when Conte was dismissed, it’s been an extremely disappointing campaign.

Plenty of managers have been linked with the Spurs job in recent weeks.

It looked like Arne Slot would be in charge next season, but talks broke down at the last minute.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has now been told he has to take the Tottenham job.

His latest brilliant campaign in Scotland has caught the club’s attention and it might be time to move on.

Postecoglou urged to become Tottenham manager

Asked on BBC 5 Live whether Postecoglou should go to Tottenham, Brown said: “Go manage Spurs.

“I listened to both of you [Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton] and it’s a great argument.

“At the same time, he’s won it at Celtic, he’s won in it Scotland, move on to a bigger league, no disrespect to Scotland.

“I know he’s in the Champions League, but at the same time, you’ve got a chance of winning something next year.

“I think the Harry Kane situation is going to be difficult for any manager that comes in because he’s got to try and keep hold of Harry Kane next season and I don’t think he will.”

Celtic waltzed to the Scottish Premiership title this season, scoring an incredible 114 goals.

If Postecoglou could bring that high-energy attacking football to Tottenham, he’d be a popular choice as manager.

However, the step up from Scotland to England is huge and he’d be under immediate pressure to perform.

Considering the last time Spurs took this long to appoint a coach they chose Nuno Espirito Santo, confidence will be dwindling within the club’s fanbase.

Ryan Mason will hope he can at least finish this campaign on a high against Leeds as he looks to make his case to be offered the job full-time.

