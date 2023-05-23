Garth Crooks stunned by who wants to take the Tottenham job now











Garth Crooks has been left stunned after hearing that Ryan Mason wants the Tottenham Hotspur job on a permanent basis.

Mason took over from Cristian Stellini last month after a humiliating defeat at Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old hasn’t managed to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around, despite some encouraging displays against Manchester United, Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Spurs have lost their last two in the Premier League and travel to Leeds this weekend needing a result to qualify for Europe next season.

Despite this, Mason has already put his name forward for the Spurs job after Antonio Conte’s departure back in March.

But Garth Crooks has suggested that Mason simply isn’t ready to manage a big club like Spurs.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Crooks stunned by Mason

Speaking to the BBC, Crooks named Brentford’s Rico Henry in his Team of the Week after they beat Spurs 3-1 on Saturday.

And the pundit warned Mason against taking a big job too early in his managerial career.

“Meanwhile, I hear Ryan Mason wants the Spurs job,” Crooks said. “Has he not seen what taking managerial jobs before the coach is ready has done to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, Graham Potter at Chelsea and Frank Lampard at Everton?

“Yet he thinks he can manage Tottenham Hotspur. I wonder what he thinks he can do that Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte couldn’t.

“The mere fact that Mason has put his name forward and the thought given consideration tells me the precise state in which the football club finds itself.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Just last week, The Evening Standard reported that Mason was becoming more and more likely to land the Spurs job.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case now as Tottenham are pressing ahead with their attempts to land Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Crooks makes a great point that Mason doesn’t seem to be ready to take over Tottenham permanently.

The Englishman has taken the hot seat during in a difficult period for Spurs and you have to sympathise with him slightly after he was initially overlooked for Stellini.

But Tottenham need a manager to come through the door and give the place a lift after what has been a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch.

Show all