BBC pundit suggests Tottenham are most likely side to sign £17m Manchester United player











BBC pundit Rory Smith has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could be the most likely side to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

Tottenham are searching for a new goalkeeper ahead of the summer after Hugo Lloris’ struggles between the sticks this season.

The 35-year-old has been a fantastic servant for the club over the years, but his best days in a Spurs shirt seem to be behind him.

Lloris hasn’t started since the 6-1 defeat to Newcastle last month and has lost his place in the side to Fraser Forster.

Tottenham have been linked with moves for a host of Premier League shot-stoppers, including the likes of Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Robert Sanchez.

But Rory Smith has suggested to The Monday Night Club that Tottenham could well be an option for David de Gea.

Spurs could be an option for De Gea

De Gea has been struggling for form at United over the past few weeks and has made some costly errors.

The 32-year-old’s future at Old Trafford remains unclear, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

And Smith reckons Tottenham could be his ‘best bet’ if he is seeking a new challenge in England.

“For him the problem is, I don’t see where he goes unless he takes a massive pay cut,” Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“There’s nowhere across Europe who would be able to get anywhere close to his wages and needs a goalkeeper.

“Spurs might be the best bet for him, if he wants a new challenge, but from the United point I think it’s pretty clear that you have to say if you can’t play the way we want you to play then we need a new goalkeeper.”

De Gea was recognised as one of the best in the world just a few seasons ago, but it’s fair to say that he’s not playing at that level right now.

The £17 million man has struggled to adapt to Erik ten Hag’s preferred style of playing out from the back.

He would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Lloris, who has been unreliable throughout the campaign. But it would leave Spurs with another goalkeeper who isn’t comfortable with the ball at his feet and seems to be past his prime.

