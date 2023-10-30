BBC pundit spotted what Bukayo Saka did with Eddie Nketiah right after Arsenal beat Sheff Utd

Dion Dublin spotted what Bukayo Saka did with Eddie Nketiah right after Arsenal thrashed Sheffield United on Saturday.

Dublin has been speaking to Optus Sport and singled out Nketiah for praise after the forward netted a hat-trick at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah has endured a frustrating start to the campaign as he was struggling to score regularly before Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old produced three exceptional finishes on the day, with his last the pick of the punch as he scored with a stunning effort from range.

And after Nketiah’s hat-trick, Dublin claims to have spotted Bukayo Saka handing his teammate the match ball.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

What Saka did with Nketiah right after Arsenal beat Sheffield United

Dublin, who also works as a pundit for BBC Sport, spotted the moment between Saka and Nketiah on Saturday.

“I don’t know, he seems to be in the right positions all the time,” Dublin said on the Weekend Wrap. “He’s now got his confidence and he’s finishing very well, he’s choosing really good finishes.

“Look at him there [for the third goal], one, two, that second touch is brilliant and he doesn’t look at the goal once.

“He receives the ball and knows exactly where it is. I love this little touch from Saka, there you go, that’s yours, you deserve it.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It was a special moment for Nketiah on Saturday as that was his first-ever hat-trick in the Premier League.

Of course, Saka and Nketiah came through the ranks together at Arsenal and it was brilliant to see them share the moment on Saturday.

Nketiah’s performance against the Blades has been lauded as ‘fabulous’ and Micah Richards believes the striker has answered his critics.

The Englishman had struggled slightly before the weekend but in Gabriel Jesus’ absence, he has once again proven he can step up for Mikel Arteta’s side.