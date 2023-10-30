Micah Richards thinks 24-year-old Arsenal player hit back at his critics this weekend

Pundit Micah Richards was very happy to see Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah hit back at some of his critics against Sheffield United this weekend.

Richards was talking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast and mentioned that Nketiah had been receiving a lot of criticism.

Therefore, the pundit was delighted to see Nketiah score a timely hat-trick for Arsenal in Gabriel Jesus’ absence.

Richards labelled Nketiah’s comeback as his moment of the week when speaking to Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

He said: “I’m going with Nketiah. Hat-trick. After all the criticism he’s been taking from the fans, from the media, saying he’s not good enough.

“To take that chance. Jesus injured in midweek, I’m going to give it to Nketiah.”

Of course, Richards’ will be aware of bigger tasks to come for Nketiah to prove his worth to Arsenal.

Although he took his chance brilliantly, Mikel Arteta will be aware that his striker will face much tougher opposition in the games to come.

But it certainly bodes well that the England international was able to score such an emphatic hat-trick.

Richards was delighted to see Nketiah prove his worth to Arsenal

Despite his display on the weekend, Alan Shearer wasn’t convinced that Nketiah can prove to be the leading man for Arteta.

Shearer thought that Nketiah was an excellent squad option for Arsenal, but is unlikely to be anything more.

And that represents the challenge at hand for Nketiah.

It’s a familiar situation for the striker, having to prove his credentials when Jesus is out injured.

And although Richards may suggest that Nketiah doesn’t deserve the scrutiny he’s had at Arsenal, he has needed to improve.

This hat-trick represents an excellent start, but Arsenal will still want more from the 24-year-old who does show so much promise at times.

Nketiah’s argument against his lack of consistency will surely come in the way of his starting chances.

However, the striker now has key opportunity to win a permanent spot in the Arsenal XI, as well as making further impression for England.