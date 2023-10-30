Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah after his brilliant display against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Crooks named Nketiah in his Team of the Week for the BBC but the pundit feels Arsenal still need to sign a new striker.

Nketiah netted his first-ever hat-trick in the Premier League on Saturday as the Gunners thrashed the Blades 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 24-year-old came in to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus and answered a lot of questions over his ability to lead the line for Arsenal.

Nketiah had only netted twice in nine league appearances before Saturday’s game and there has been plenty of talk about Arsenal targeting a new striker, with Ivan Toney a target.

And while Crooks remains unconvinced over Nketiah’s chances of becoming Arsenal’s main man up front, he was impressed with his display on Saturday.

Crooks on ‘fabulous’ Nketiah

Writing in his latest column for BBC Sport, Crooks singled out Nketiah for praise after his hat-trick on Saturday.

“Having had two challenging away games in a week – at Chelsea in the Premier League and Sevilla in the Champions League – Arsenal were fortunate on Saturday to face a Sheffield United side ravaged by injury and lacking in know-how,” the pundit said.

“Eddie Nketiah stepped in for the injured Gabriel Jesus and grabbed himself an impressive hat-trick. Last week I raised the issue around the Gunners requiring a clinical striker if they are serious about stealing the title from Manchester City.

“Nketiah’s hat-trick has not changed my view, although his third goal was a fabulous strike. If he were to score three goals against Liverpool, Manchester City or Spurs, I might be forced to reconsider my position.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nketiah’s hat-trick should give him a much-needed confidence boost after he had struggled in front of goal beforehand.

The Hale End Academy product has already proven he’s a capable option for Mikel Arteta.

But he and Jesus had struggled to find the back of the net regularly this season and many believe the Gunners will look at a new striker in January.

Nevertheless, Nketiah will be hoping to nail down his place as Arsenal’s starting striker in Jesus’ absence and prove he can be the man for the long-term.