Chairman says Leeds new boy Weston McKennie isn't good enough for the Premier League

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony says Leeds United have signed a player in Weston McKennie who isn’t good enough for the Premier League.

Leeds backed Jesse Marsch during the transfer window as they moved to bring in three players to bolster his squad.

The American has now been sacked after the Whites fell to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday,

McKennie was one of the players to come through the door at Elland Road last month as he completed a deadline day switch from Juventus on loan.

The 24-year-old made his debut from the bench on Sunday and despite only playing around 30 minutes in a Leeds shirt, MacAnthony feels he isn’t up to the required standard to play in England’s top flight.

MacAnthony says McKennie isn’t good enough for Premier League

Speaking on The Hard Truth – Inside the Football Industry podcast, the Posh chairman says he has doubts over McKennie’s capability of playing in the Premier League.

“No, not from what I saw at the World Cup I don’t [think he’s Premier League quality]. But, listen, I’ve been proven wrong,” MacAnthony said.

“A lot of the Americans have gone to Germany and done really well. I like the other guy Leeds have more, Aaronson, I actually like him. I love the midfielder, Tyler Adams. I really like him.”

McKennie impressed for the USMNT at the World Cup, particularly against England as he and Tyler Adams linked up brilliantly in the middle of the park.

It’s still early days for the midfielder and Leeds fans will be excited about what he could bring to the side.

The former Schalke star may take a bit of time to get up to full speed after struggling for game time at Juve this season, but he has already shown how effective he can be while playing alongside Adams.

Of course, McKennie was probably looking forward to linking up with his compatriot in Marsch so he will have to impress whoever comes through the door to replace the American.

